November 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

With high pressure to the south and a warm front moving in to the north of us, we're looking at mild weather with bright skies!
 
After a foggy start to our Tuesday we'll see lots of sunshine this afternoon! Highs will be in the mid 60s with a WSW wind at 5-10mph.
 
Tonight winds are light and variable. Skies will be clear with temps falling into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
 
We'll see full sun all day tomorrow with highs back in the mid 60s! Great weather continues into Thursday before clouds increase Friday.

