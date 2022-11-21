November 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

A system passing through to the north of us will keep some clouds around today, especially to end the day. It'll be cold and windy before winds turn lighter tonight.
Highs this afternoon will only be in the mid 30s, but a SW to W wind at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 30s, will keep it feeling closer to 30, if not colder. Gusts like that can veer your vehicle, so you may want to use a bit more caution on the roads.
Winds turn light and variable tonight with lows near 20 degrees. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and that's how we start tomorrow. A little sun breaks through the clouds from time to time tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 30s.
Wednesday we bring back highs in the 40s!