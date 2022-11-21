 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...During the Gale Warning, expect sustained winds up to
31 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The
largest significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential
maximum wave height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory,
abnormally low water levels.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At 330 AM, the water level at Essexville
was 7 inches above low water datum, which is three inches below
the level for safe navigation. Water levels are expected to drop
to 3 to 5 inches above low water datum this morning before a
wind shift to the west allows level to rise this afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

November 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

A system passing through to the north of us will keep some clouds around today, especially to end the day. It'll be cold and windy before winds turn lighter tonight.
 
Highs this afternoon will only be in the mid 30s, but a SW to W wind at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 30s, will keep it feeling closer to 30, if not colder. Gusts like that can veer your vehicle, so you may want to use a bit more caution on the roads.
 
Winds turn light and variable tonight with lows near 20 degrees. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and that's how we start tomorrow. A little sun breaks through the clouds from time to time tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 30s.
 
Wednesday we bring back highs in the 40s!

November 21st, 2022 Morning Weather
 
 

