November 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front to the north will keep some clouds around today, especially the further north you are, but we'll still get in on plenty of sun. Temperatures will be a little below normal before we start to warm up this week!
Today's highs will be near 40 with SW winds at 5-10mph. We'll see some clouds with sunshine before turning partly cloudy overnight. Low temps tonight will be in the low to mid 20s.
Tomorrow we'll see some fog in the morning - this could make for some slick spots with such cold temperatures. That will burn off, giving way to lots of sun with highs mainly in the lower 40s.
We're then dry for much of Thanksgiving day, bringing in rain showers in the evening.