November 23rd, 2022 Morning Weather

Lots of sunshine today with warm temperatures, and tomorrow will be warm also with mainly dry conditions - great travel weather!
Highs today will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees. We'll see lots of sun with a lighter SW breeze around 5mph, so it'll feel fantastic!
Tonight fog develops with some clouds moving in. Lows will be around 30 degrees with a light wind. There could be some slick spots on the roads, so take it easy if you'll be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.
Thanksgiving afternoon will feature increasing clouds with highs around 50 degrees! Spotty showers will move in during the evening and continue into early Friday morning.
We're dry most of Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s both days.
Rain moves in Saturday night and continues for most of Sunday.