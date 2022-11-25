November 25th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front we'll see a NW wind bring in colder air, and it has us starting off the day with cloudy skies.
Today's highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but a NW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep it feeling like the 30s. We'll start the day with cloudy skies but clouds will decrease throughout the day, giving way to more sunshine.
Tonight winds drop to 5-10mph, shifting to the SW. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s with clear skies.
Skies stay clear Saturday! It'll be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s! Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Sunday will be rainy with the chance for mix north of the bay. Highs Sunday will be near 40 degrees.