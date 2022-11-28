November 28th, 2022 Morning Weather

We have a trough moving out of the area and a low pressure system moving in. This keeps a lot of clouds around today, and when a second low pressure system arrives this will impact our temps and rain chances.
Today's highs will be around 40 degrees with winds shifting from the NW to S at 5-10mph. We'll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time, but expect a mostly cloudy day.
Tonight winds stay out of the S at 5-10mph with lows mainly in the mid 30s. Skies will be cloudy and we'll stay that way tomorrow.
Temps tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 40s to near 50, then warm to the low 50s near midnight. We'll stay there into early Wednesday morning before quickly falling into the 30s.
Winds pick up tomorrow also, out of the SSE at 10-15mph, but we'll add gusts into the 30s to end the day. We'll be windy on Wednesday and Thursday also.
Scattered rain showers begin tomorrow evening and continue overnight into Wednesday, but as temps drop we'll transition over to mix and scattered light snow.
Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 30s!