 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

November 28th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
We have a trough moving out of the area and a low pressure system moving in. This keeps a lot of clouds around today, and when a second low pressure system arrives this will impact our temps and rain chances.
 
Today's highs will be around 40 degrees with winds shifting from the NW to S at 5-10mph. We'll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time, but expect a mostly cloudy day.
 
Tonight winds stay out of the S at 5-10mph with lows mainly in the mid 30s. Skies will be cloudy and we'll stay that way tomorrow.
 
Temps tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 40s to near 50, then warm to the low 50s near midnight. We'll stay there into early Wednesday morning before quickly falling into the 30s.
 
Winds pick up tomorrow also, out of the SSE at 10-15mph, but we'll add gusts into the 30s to end the day. We'll be windy on Wednesday and Thursday also.
 
Scattered rain showers begin tomorrow evening and continue overnight into Wednesday, but as temps drop we'll transition over to mix and scattered light snow.
 
Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 30s!

November 28th, 2022 Morning Weather
 
 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you