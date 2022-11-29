November 29th, 2022 Morning Weather

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet. * WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&