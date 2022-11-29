November 29th, 2022 Morning Weather

As a low pressure system moves through the region we'll see cloudy skies and the chance for rain before cooling off and seeing snow chances tomorrow.
We'll be cloudy most of today with temperatures reaching the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. We'll hit our highs for today near midnight in the low 50s, then go up another couple of degrees into very early Wednesday morning. By the Wednesday morning commute, temps will have dropped into the 30s, and we'll fall to the upper 20s by the afternoon.
Winds pick up today as well. Steady winds this afternoon will be out of the SSE at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s. By the late night gusts will be up to near 40mph and that continues overnight. Winds shift to the W tomorrow morning, steady at 20-25mph, gusting to the mid 40s. This will give us wind chills tomorrow afternoon near 20 degrees.
Cloudy most of the day and we see scattered rain showers develop this evening. Scattered rain continues overnight with a few thunderstorms possible. With winds shifting to the W we'll see spotty lake effect snow showers tomorrow.
With quickly dropping temps, any wet roads could quickly get icy tomorrow morning. Slick spots are possible through the day with scattered snow, also. Take it easy out there!
Winds lighten overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. We'll see some sun Thursday but highs will only be in the lower 30s.