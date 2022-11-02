November 2nd, 2022 Morning Weather

With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the south we'll have another beautiful day! It's more of the same tomorrow before we see things change Friday.
Highs today will be well above normal, reaching into the mid and upper 60s with a light S wind. We'll see patchy fog in the morning give way to sunshine.
Skies stay clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain light.
Tomorrow we'll again see sunshine with some patchy morning fog. Highs will be near 70 tomorrow! It'll be a little breezy tomorrow with S winds at 5-15mph, gusting to 20mph.
We'll see more clouds on Friday as a cold front approaches. This will bring rain Friday night lingering into the weekend.