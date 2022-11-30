 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

November 30th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front brisk W winds will bring in colder air and some scattered lake effect flurries. Winds gradually turn lighter into tomorrow as we remain on the cold side.
 
We hit our highs very early this morning, starting the day in the 40s and 50s! Within a few hours, some neighborhoods had dropped nearly 20 degrees! We'll drop to around 30 for the afternoon with W winds steady at 20-25mph. 45+mph gusts will be possible throughout the day; a wind advisory is in effect until 10pm for all of Mid-Michigan. Wind chills this afternoon will be near 20 degrees. Skies will stay cloudy with scattered lake effect flurries - the best chance to see any light accumulation will be north of the bay.
 
Tonight clouds break apart a bit as temps fall to the low and mid 20s. W winds will start to lighten, dropping to 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s into the late-night, to the mid 20s by Thursday morning's commute.
 
Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s with sun & clouds. Winds continue to lighten, falling to 5-10mph into the later afternoon and evening.
 
Highs on Friday will be back in the low 40s.

November 30th, 2022 Morning Weather
 
 

