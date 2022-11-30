November 30th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front brisk W winds will bring in colder air and some scattered lake effect flurries. Winds gradually turn lighter into tomorrow as we remain on the cold side.
We hit our highs very early this morning, starting the day in the 40s and 50s! Within a few hours, some neighborhoods had dropped nearly 20 degrees! We'll drop to around 30 for the afternoon with W winds steady at 20-25mph. 45+mph gusts will be possible throughout the day; a wind advisory is in effect until 10pm for all of Mid-Michigan. Wind chills this afternoon will be near 20 degrees. Skies will stay cloudy with scattered lake effect flurries - the best chance to see any light accumulation will be north of the bay.
Tonight clouds break apart a bit as temps fall to the low and mid 20s. W winds will start to lighten, dropping to 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s into the late-night, to the mid 20s by Thursday morning's commute.
Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s with sun & clouds. Winds continue to lighten, falling to 5-10mph into the later afternoon and evening.
Highs on Friday will be back in the low 40s.