November 3rd, 2022 Morning Weather

With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the south, we're looking at another warm and sunny day! A cold front moving into the region will bring us more clouds and rain into the weekend.
Today's highs will be near 70 degrees! After some morning fog we'll see lots of sun and a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph at times.
Some clouds move in tonight with lows only in the mid 50s. Winds stay up with us tonight and tomorrow.
Temps tomorrow will be back near 70 with mostly cloudy skies. We'll see the 127 corridor, bay region, and northward have the best shot at seeing some rain tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Everyone has the chance to see rain Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.