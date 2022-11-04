November 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

Near 70 this afternoon with mostly cloudy to overcast skies as a cold front moves into the region. We'll have winds out of the S to SSW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s all day. Further north and inland you may see some rain late this afternoon into the evening, but most stay dry.
Mostly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the lower 60s. Winds stay up, out of the S, with gusts to the mid 20s.
Tomorrow will be windy. Steady winds will be up at 20-25mph with gusts around 50mph possible. The windiest part of the day looks to be between 2-8pm. Winds this high can cause power outages, tree damage, cause lighter objects to blow around, and veer your vehicle while you're driving. Winds turn lighter Saturday night into Sunday.
We'll see a lot of clouds with scattered showers before drying out as winds go down tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday will feature sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.