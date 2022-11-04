 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the south
with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 2 AM EDT Sunday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

November 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • 0
Near 70 this afternoon with mostly cloudy to overcast skies as a cold front moves into the region. We'll have winds out of the S to SSW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s all day. Further north and inland you may see some rain late this afternoon into the evening, but most stay dry.
 
Mostly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the lower 60s. Winds stay up, out of the S, with gusts to the mid 20s.
 
Tomorrow will be windy. Steady winds will be up at 20-25mph with gusts around 50mph possible. The windiest part of the day looks to be between 2-8pm. Winds this high can cause power outages, tree damage, cause lighter objects to blow around, and veer your vehicle while you're driving. Winds turn lighter Saturday night into Sunday.
 
We'll see a lot of clouds with scattered showers before drying out as winds go down tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s.
 

Sunday will feature sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you