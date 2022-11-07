 Skip to main content
November 7th, 2022 Morning Weather
High pressure will keep our skies nice and clear, and temps have returned to where they should be for this time of year for a couple of days. As our next system approaches we'll warm up mid week ahead of a big cool down for the weekend.
 
Highs today and tomorrow will be near 50 degrees with plenty of sun. It'll be breezy today with NW winds at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph into the early afternoon. Winds lighten up tonight, shifting to the N and NE at 5mph, with lows near 30.
 
Tomorrow winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph.
 
Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine both days before rain moves in Friday.
 
 

