November 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure will keep our skies nice and clear, and temps have returned to where they should be for this time of year for a couple of days. As our next system approaches we'll warm up mid week ahead of a big cool down for the weekend.
Highs today and tomorrow will be near 50 degrees with plenty of sun. It'll be breezy today with NW winds at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph into the early afternoon. Winds lighten up tonight, shifting to the N and NE at 5mph, with lows near 30.
Tomorrow winds will be out of the E at 5-10mph.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine both days before rain moves in Friday.