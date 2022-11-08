November 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the northeast will keep us dry today with a few clouds passing through. As the next couple of low pressure systems move in to the region we see more clouds over the next few days along with introducing the chance for showers.
Highs today will be seasonable, near 50 degrees. We'll see some clouds from time to time but get in on plenty of sun with a lighter breeze out of the E at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds shift to the SE at around 5mph with mainly clear skies.
Tomorrow the further north and west you are the more clouds you'll see with the slight chance of running into a stray shower. Further toward the thumb and I-69 corridor you'll see more sun. High temps Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday's highs will be around 70! We then drop to the mid 50s Friday with the chance for rain showers. We'll have the chance for mix Saturday with highs only in the 30s!