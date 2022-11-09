November 9th, 2022 Morning Weather

Warm today and tomorrow before we really drop off this weekend with a strong system moving through the region.
We'll see more sun further southeast today with a little more cloud cover northwest. Further north you may run into a stray shower but most will stay dry. North of the bay you'll have a better chance at topping out near 60 this afternoon, still well above normal, with highs further south in the low to mid 60s. Winds today will be out of the S at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds stay up with us shifting to the SSW. This helps to prevent us from cooling off a whole lot - lows will be in the low to mid 50s! Skies will be partly cloudy.
Tomorrow we'll be up around 70 degrees with a SSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.
There's a small chance of rain Friday with highs in the mid 50s, then highs will struggle to hit 40 on Saturday!