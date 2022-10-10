October 10th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure moving across the Lower Peninsula today will keep us under sunny skies and shift our light breeze from the N to the W. As the next system moves into the region, a warm front approaching the area tomorrow brings in more clouds and helps to warm us up!
After a frosty start to the day for many, we'll warm to the low 60s this afternoon. Winds will shift from the N to W at 5-10mph before turning light and variable overnight.
Tonight's lows will be in the mid 30s northward to the mid 40s further south. Skies will be mainly clear with winds gradually shifting to the SW into tomorrow morning.
Winds pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph, tomorrow. We'll start the day with sun before seeing more clouds move in during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s!
We'll stay near 70 for Wednesday afternoon with scattered rain, but highs Thursday will only be in the mid 50s!