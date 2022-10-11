October 11th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south and east will keep us under sunny skies for much of the day, but as the next low pressure system moves in we'll see clouds and rain chances arrive.
As the warm front moves in, SW winds will pick up to 10-15mph, helping us to make it to the low to mid 70s this afternoon! Clouds will move in heading into the evening with rain showers arriving by the late-night.
On and off showers and storms (nothing severe is expected at this time) will continue overnight and through tomorrow.
Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s with highs tomorrow in the mid and upper 60s. It'll stay windy with SW winds tonight at 15-20mph, gusting into the 20s, picking up to 15-25mph Wednesday with gusts to 40mph possible.
On the backside of the cold front, Thursday's highs will stay in the 50s with spotty showers.