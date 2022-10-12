October 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

Under a warm front we'll have one last milder day with brisk S to SW winds. As a cold front moves through this evening we'll see rain but also cool down to end the week. Rain is possible all day long.
Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the S to SW at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph throughout the day, and up to 50mph this evening. Showers and storms will continue on and off all day with plenty of clouds.
Tonight skies turn mostly cloudy on the backside of the front, after midnight. We'll see spotty showers linger overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Winds lighten also, down to 10-15mph shifting to the W.
Winds stay out of the W tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We'll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time, along with getting in on more scattered showers. Temps tomorrow reach the low to mid 50s.
Spotty showers linger into Friday with highs only in the low 50s.