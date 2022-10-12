 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

October 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • 0
Under a warm front we'll have one last milder day with brisk S to SW winds. As a cold front moves through this evening we'll see rain but also cool down to end the week. Rain is possible all day long.
 
Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the S to SW at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph throughout the day, and up to 50mph this evening. Showers and storms will continue on and off all day with plenty of clouds.
 
Tonight skies turn mostly cloudy on the backside of the front, after midnight. We'll see spotty showers linger overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Winds lighten also, down to 10-15mph shifting to the W.
 
Winds stay out of the W tomorrow at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We'll see a little sun break through the clouds from time to time, along with getting in on more scattered showers. Temps tomorrow reach the low to mid 50s.
 
Spotty showers linger into Friday with highs only in the low 50s.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you