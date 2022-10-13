October 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and trough will work with a system higher in the atmosphere to bring us more rain chances today and into next week. Temperatures will be chilly as well.
Today's highs will only be in the low to mid 50s - normal high is 61! We'll see some sun, some clouds, and scattered showers. Winds today will be out of the WSW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
We'll lose the gusts this evening with winds going down to around 10mph overnight. Low temps will be mainly in the mid 30s with a few spotty showers possible into Friday morning.
Friday afternoon and evening look dry but it'll be cool. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s! We'll see more rain overnight Friday into Saturday morning before drying out for Saturday afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the low 50s before we turn even colder next week!