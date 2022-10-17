 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 34 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 8
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...During the Small Craft Advisory, the maximum winds are
expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the largest waves
expected around 2 AM EDT Wednesday. During the Gale Watch, the
maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT Monday with the
largest waves expected around 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

October 17th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front and low pressure system moving through the region today will bring scattered showers, windy conditions, and keep us cold. A trough moving through tomorrow will bring more of the same.

Today's highs will only be in the low 40s. A W to NW wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 40mph, will keep it feeling like the lower 30s. Minor lakeshore flooding in Huron County is possible. Scattered rain will continue throughout the day and overnight.

Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 30s with NW winds at 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the mid 20s.

We'll see some snow mix in with our rain before changing back to all rain tomorrow afternoon with highs near 40. Winds Tuesday will be out of the NW at 15-20mph, gusting into the 30s.

Wintry mix is possible again Wednesday morning, then rain into the afternoon. We dry out Thursday!

