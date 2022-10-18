October 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system exiting NE and a trough moving across the state will bring wintry mix and rain through Mid Michigan today. It'll be cold and windy again, too.
Today's highs will only be around 40 degrees! A NW wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph at times, will keep it feeling more like the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Scattered light snow and mix will change over to rain in the afternoon.
Rain changes back to mix and light snow overnight as temps fall into the 30s. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20mph with some gusts in the lower 20s.
Winds shift to the W tomorrow, up at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We'll see scattered lake effect mix change to rain as temperatures warm to near 40 for the afternoon.
We'll start to dry out on Thursday with highs near 50, then continue to warm up more into next week!