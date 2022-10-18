 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 3 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

October 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
A low pressure system exiting NE and a trough moving across the state will bring wintry mix and rain through Mid Michigan today. It'll be cold and windy again, too.
 
Today's highs will only be around 40 degrees! A NW wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph at times, will keep it feeling more like the low to mid 30s this afternoon. Scattered light snow and mix will change over to rain in the afternoon.
 
Rain changes back to mix and light snow overnight as temps fall into the 30s. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20mph with some gusts in the lower 20s.
 
Winds shift to the W tomorrow, up at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We'll see scattered lake effect mix change to rain as temperatures warm to near 40 for the afternoon.
 

We'll start to dry out on Thursday with highs near 50, then continue to warm up more into next week!

October 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you