October 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a low pressure system and trough, we have brisk NW winds today. This will help to keep us cool and give us spotty lake effect showers. Another trough moving through tomorrow will bring in more scattered rain.
Today's highs will be in the lower 40s with a NW wind at 15-20mph, gusting into the 20s, keeping it feeling more like the low to mid 30s. Winds will give us lake effect showers, particularly in the morning, before they become very spotty into the afternoon and evening.
Tonight temps fall into the mid and upper 30s with winds shifting to the W and SW at 10-20mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there's just a slight chance for a few flurries/showers.
Tomorrow we'll have more scattered showers, especially near lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We'll dry out to end the day with clouds decreasing.
We can look forward to more sun on Friday with highs in the 60s, then we're up around 70 this weekend!