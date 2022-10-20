October 20th, 2022 Morning Weather

A trough moving through the area today will bring in scattered wintry mix this morning, changing to spotty rain midday as temps warm up to the low 40s. High pressure follows, helping to dry us out into the later afternoon/evening as clouds decrease. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s with a WSW wind at 10-15mph.
Tonight winds lighten to 5-10mph, out of the SW. We'll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 30s.
Tomorrow we'll start off with a few clouds before seeing full sun for the afternoon. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. High temps Friday will be in the low to mid 60s!
We're then into the low 70s this weekend with more sun!