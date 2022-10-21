October 21st, 2022 Morning Weather

A weakening low pressure system will bring some morning clouds to the area and help to warm us up a little today. A stronger low pressure system moves in tonight and tomorrow, setting us up under another warm front. This will bring above normal temps into next week!
Highs today won't be too far from normal, 58, reaching the low to mid 60s! We'll see afternoon sun with winds out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s.
Tonight winds stay up, helping to prevent temperatures from dropping off. We'll still be in the upper 50s for the late night, then only drop to the lower 50s into tomorrow morning. Skies will be mainly clear with SW winds at 10-20mph.
Saturday and Sunday will both feature plenty of sun with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s! Monday will be another warm day in the low 70s with the small chance of a few showers.