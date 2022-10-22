October 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

What a day to get outside! We'll have beautiful weather across all of Mid Michigan! With a warm front to the north and high pressure to the south, we'll see plenty of sun and warm temperatures.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with just a few clouds. Winds will be out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Winds stay up tonight, at 10-15mph, out of the S, helping to preven temps from falling a whole lot. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be another day with sunshine and 70s!
Out next chance of rain moves in Monday.