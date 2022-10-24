October 24th, 2022 Morning Weather

A warm front moving through the area this morning is bringing us scattered showers, especially near the bay, 127 corridor, and northward. Further south and east we have the better chance at staying dry and seeing a little more sun. Everyone turns dry for the afternoon with increasing clouds and highs into the mid 70s! Winds will be out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Tonight winds stay out of the S at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. We'll be mainly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Tomorrow a cold front starts to move in, moving slowly across the region through Wednesday. Although we'll see a little sun earlier in the day, we'll end the afternoon with more clouds and see rain showers developing into the evening. Rain will continue on and off into Wednesday.
Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 70s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 20mph. Highs starting Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.