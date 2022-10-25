 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

October 25th, 2022 Morning Weather

Enjoy our last warm day! A cold front moving through tonight and tomorrow brings us rain and cools us down starting tomorrow!
 
Highs today will be in the low 70s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting in the lower 20s. We'll see some sun with some clouds to start the day before clouds take over, turning us overcast this afternoon. Stray showers are possible toward dinner time, but more widespread rain moves in around 9/10pm.
 
Showers will continue on and off, possibly even a thunderstorm, tonight and most of tomorrow.
 
Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 50s tonight, and those will be our highs tomorrow - we'll hit them in the morning before temps fall throughout the day. By Wednesday afternoon we're into the upper 40s! Winds will shift tomorrow from the S to NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
 

We dry out tomorrow evening with more sun for Thursday. Highs Thursday will only be in the low 50s.

