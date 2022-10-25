October 25th, 2022 Morning Weather

Enjoy our last warm day! A cold front moving through tonight and tomorrow brings us rain and cools us down starting tomorrow!
Highs today will be in the low 70s with a S wind at 10-15mph, gusting in the lower 20s. We'll see some sun with some clouds to start the day before clouds take over, turning us overcast this afternoon. Stray showers are possible toward dinner time, but more widespread rain moves in around 9/10pm.
Showers will continue on and off, possibly even a thunderstorm, tonight and most of tomorrow.
Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 50s tonight, and those will be our highs tomorrow - we'll hit them in the morning before temps fall throughout the day. By Wednesday afternoon we're into the upper 40s! Winds will shift tomorrow from the S to NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
We dry out tomorrow evening with more sun for Thursday. Highs Thursday will only be in the low 50s.