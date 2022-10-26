October 26th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and cold front moving across the Lower Peninsula will bring us rain and colder temperatures today. High pressure following then clears our skies and keeps us sunny for Thursday.
We're hitting today's highs in the morning before temps fall to the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon. Winds will shift from the S to the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, into the evening. We'll see on and off showers into the afternoon before showers move out from W to E. You might even catch a little sun before it sets this evening!
Tonight skies turn mainly clear with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds drop to 5-10mph out of the NW, then stay near 5mph tomorrow, out of the N.
Highs tomorrow will only be around 50 degrees with sunny skies. We'll add in a few clouds Friday with highs in the upper 50s.