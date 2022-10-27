October 27th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure moving right across the Lower Peninsula will keep us under sunny skies and keep winds light all day long.
Highs today will be a little below normal, into the upper 40s to low 50s, with a normal high of 55 degrees. Winds will be light, near 5mph, out of the N to NE. We'll see sun throughout the day.
Some clouds move in overnight as temps fall to the low to mid 30s. Winds will stay light and easterly before shifting to the SE tomorrow.
Clouds clear out quickly tomorrow morning, giving way to more sun and highs into the mid 50s to near 60. We're into the low 60s Saturday with sunshine, then bring in more clouds Sunday ahead of some rain.