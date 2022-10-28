October 28th, 2022 Morning Weather

We're starting off the morning with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles north of the bay. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon with a light SE wind at 5-10mph. Highs will be into the mid and upper 50s, and some may even hit 60.
Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the low and mid 30s. We'll see some patchy fog, so you might want to give yourself extra time if you'll be on the roads late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Any fog we see will burn off quickly with lots of sunshine! High temps tomorrow will be around 60 degrees with light winds out of the S.
Sunday features more clouds and showers moving in during the evening. Scattered rain lingers into Monday.