October 30th, 2022 Morning Weather

It's a frosty and foggy start to the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Luckily we'll warm up fast seeing some sun before clouds win out. A low pressure system moving in from the south will bring in some rain tonight into tomorrow.
Today's highs will be above normal (54) into the lower 60s! Winds will be out of the S and light, staying that way overnight and tomorrow.
With a few clouds moving in we had a beautiful sunrise across Mid-Michigan this morning! Enjoy the sun while we have it - clouds will increase today, turning us overcast for the afternoon and evening.
We're cloudy tonight and tomorrow. Scattered rain moves in after midnight tonight, then sticks around on and off Monday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be near 60.
Trick-or-treating will be in the mid to lower 50s but there's a chance to see rain throughout candy collecting!
Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs back in the mid 60s!