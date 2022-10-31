October 31st, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the southern side of the state will bring scattered showers to the area today into tonight. Temperatures will be mild and winds will be light, but you'll want to keep the umbrella handy!
Today's highs will be around 60 degrees! We'll see lots of clouds - the best chance at seeing any brightness will be north of the bay. We'll get some breaks, this won't be an all day rain event, but the chance will be there all day.
Scattered showers end tonight after midnight, but we'll stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees with light winds.
Winds are out of the W tomorrow at 5-10mph. We'll see highs in the low 60s with clouds decreasing, giving way to a sunny afternoon.
Sunshine and mid 60s continue for Wednesday and Thursday!