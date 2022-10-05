October 5th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the south will keep us dry seeing some sun, but as two low pressure systems move into the region we'll see clouds increase today ahead of rain tomorrow.
Afternoon temps will reach the low to mid 70s with a WSW wind at 5-10mph. We'll see more and more clouds move in, turning mostly cloudy by the end of the day.
Tonight we'll stay mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to near 50. Winds will be light, out of the WSW around 5mph.
Tomorrow we'll make it to the upper 60s and low 70s as a cold front moves through. This front will bring scattered showers for the afternoon and evening, and shift our winds from the W to the N at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s.
That N wind keeps us cool for Friday - highs will be near 50 with scattered lake effect rain in the thumb.