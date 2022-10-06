October 6th, 2022 Morning Weather

Two low pressure systems moving through the area today will bring spotty showers this morning, then more likely rain this afternoon into the late night as a cold front moves through. That front will shift our winds from the SW to the NW, helping to bring in colder air and giving us some lake effect rain into tomorrow.
Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with winds at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s, shifting from the SW to NW. If you see any sun this morning enjoy it - most will stay cloudy today. We'll have spotty, light showers this morning - more of an annoyance than anything else - then more rain this afternoon and evening. Tonight's lows will be near 40 as our main rain ends.
Tomorrow winds will be out of the N at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This keeps highs near 50 and gives us lake effect clouds and showers closer to Lake Huron.
We do look to dry out for Friday night and we'll see more sun this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 50s before 60s make a comeback next week.