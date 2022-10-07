October 7th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front we're seeing brisk N winds keep us cool today and give us some lake effect clouds and showers. High pressure moves in later today, lightening up the winds and clearing our skies.
Today's highs will only be in the mid 40s to low 50s! We'll see more clouds and the chance for rain closer to Lake Huron with a N wind at 10-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s. Further inland you have the best chance at seeing some sun.
Winds turn lighter this evening as skies start to clear. By the late night we'll be in the 30s in many spots, so keep that in mind if you'll be out late tonight, headed to football games. Cover the plants or bring them inside tonight - with clear skies and light winds, temps will fall to around 30 and frost is possible.
Tomorrow we'll see lots of sun and make it to the mid 50s! We add in some clouds for Sunday but highs return to the mid 60s!