One More Cold Night and Then Some Warming

Friday was definitely a cold one across Mid-Michigan. Even with some sunshine, temperatures spent the majority of the day in the single-digits. Factoring in the wind, our "Feels-Like" temperatures stayed below zero all day long. That should be the case all night long too, with partly cloudy skies expected, and with winds turning in from the south.
That shift in the wind direction early Saturday morning will allow for quick warming through the weekend. A few flurries will be possible early Saturday across the northern parts of the area. On Sunday, all of us could see a few flakes. The bigger deal will be brisk southwesterly winds that will drive temperatures up through the 20s Saturday, and through the 30s Sunday.
Right now, it looks like temperatures will be back holding at above-average levels for much of next week. We will have a couple of chances of seeing readings even topping the 40-degree mark. Our next good chance of precipitation for the area as a whole, will come next Tuesday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know what type of precipitation it will be. - JR