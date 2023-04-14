One More Day of Summertime Warmth

It was another day of summertime conditions in April Friday. Bright sunshine and light southerly breezes drove temperatures to near-record levels for the third day in a row. Overnight, clouds will begin to increase across Mid-Michigan as a light south-southeasterly breeze holds. Lows early Saturday morning will again be near our "normal" high temperatures for this time of the year.
We will definitely have more cloud cover across the ABC12 viewing area Saturday. Even so, temperatures could again top the 80-degree mark in some places as a light south-southeasterly breeze prevails for the day. A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
We will have a much better chance of some rain on Sunday. We won't have a day-long rain, but the threat of rain will stay with us throughout the day. We will also carry a chance of some thunderstorms during the afternoon as a cold front sweeps across lower Michigan. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what will be happening to our weather picture behind the front. - JR