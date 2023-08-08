One More Really Warm Day

Brighter skies Tuesday made for warmer temperatures across all of Mid-Michigan. During the afternoon, some isolated showers popped up, but they were few and far between, and they faded away once the sun set. Skies will clear for the overnight period, and lows will range from the mid to upper 50s early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will likely turn out a bit warmer across the ABC12 viewing area as sunshine combines with a light southwesterly wind. Highs for the day will move through the middle 80s. We will begin the day with full sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. By the end of the day we'll have some showers moving in.
Scattered showers Wednesday night will linger into Thursday morning. As a cool front moves off to our east Thursday, the showers will shut down, the clouds will break up, and winds will shift in from the northwest. This will open the door to comfortable air for the end of the week and the weekend. We'll look at our weekend rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR