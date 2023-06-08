 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Our Stretch of Dry Weather will Continue into the Weekend

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Hazy sunshine and north-northeasterly breezes once again combined to make for a very comfortable day across Mid-Michigan.  Temperatures began in the 40s early, and worked into 70s for most of us during the afternoon.  With partly cloudy skies expected tonight, lows will dip down into the 40s for the third night in a row.

Our three week stretch of dry weather will continue on into the weekend.  Friday will feature more hazy sunshine, and light northwesterly winds.  Temperatures for the day will cruise through the 70s.  Even our lakeshore areas will warm up with the winds blowing offshore for a change.  For Saturday, highs will move into the 80s on west-southwesterly winds.

Some rain will move into the ABC12 viewing area on Sunday.  Once here, it looks like the weather system responsible for the showers will be slow to move out.  As a result, we will carry at least a chance of some rain for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.  We'll take a look at what the rain will do to next week's temperatures on ABC12 News.   - JR

