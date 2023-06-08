Our Stretch of Dry Weather will Continue into the Weekend

Hazy sunshine and north-northeasterly breezes once again combined to make for a very comfortable day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures began in the 40s early, and worked into 70s for most of us during the afternoon. With partly cloudy skies expected tonight, lows will dip down into the 40s for the third night in a row.
Our three week stretch of dry weather will continue on into the weekend. Friday will feature more hazy sunshine, and light northwesterly winds. Temperatures for the day will cruise through the 70s. Even our lakeshore areas will warm up with the winds blowing offshore for a change. For Saturday, highs will move into the 80s on west-southwesterly winds.
Some rain will move into the ABC12 viewing area on Sunday. Once here, it looks like the weather system responsible for the showers will be slow to move out. As a result, we will carry at least a chance of some rain for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We'll take a look at what the rain will do to next week's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR