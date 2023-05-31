Our Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather will Continue

A few more clouds bubbled up Wednesday, but that didn't hold temperatures back at all. Temperatures for the day once again cruised through the 80s, with some spots sneaking into the 90s. The clouds have faded, and fair skies will hold overnight as a light southeasterly breeze holds. Lows early Thursday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.
Not too many changes are in the offing for the rest of the workweek. Both Thursday and Friday will feature quite a bit of sunshine. Winds Thursday will be light, blowing in from the southeast. By Friday, winds will shift in from the northeast. High temperatures each day will surround 90, with readings a touch cooler near Lake Huron.
Lots of sunshine will continue through the weekend, but I am expecting temperatures to retreat just a little bit. Light winds will continue blowing in off of Lake Huron, pushing the warmest air out of our area. The end result will be a very comfortable setting across Mid-Michigan heading into next week. We'll have a closer look at our rain chances on ABC12 News. - JR