Our Weather Winning Streak Continues

Brighter skies returned to Mid-Michigan Wednesday, as strong west-southwesterly winds prevailed. The end result was temperatures cruising to summertime levels. In fact, temperatures approached record levels for the day. Fair skies will hold overnight, and temperatures will drop back into the 50s for the most part. A few spots will see lows right around 60.
More bright sunshine is expected for Thursday, and west-southwesterly winds will again hold. Wind speeds will be a skosh lighter as high temperatures again make a move into the lower 80s in many areas. A little more cloud cover is expected for Friday, but temperatures may top 80 again in some areas nonetheless.
Highs Saturday will retreat into the 70s with more cloud cover expected. There will be a chance of some showers too. Temperatures will drop further Sunday with more shower activity expected. For Sunday night and Monday, there is a chance that some flakes of snow may mix in with some lingering drops of rain. We'll be watching that closely for you on ABC12 News. - JR