Patchy Frost Likely Tonight

Brighter skies made a return to Mid-Michigan and much of the region Wednesday, but there was a definite chill in the air. Temperatures stayed well below our average of 69-degrees during the day. Overnight, readings will tumble through the 30s. Patchy frost will be likely in many areas early Thursday morning.
Skies will be pretty bright across the ABC12 viewing area again Thursday, so temperatures will recover pretty well. With light south-southeasterly winds holding for the day, high temperatures will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Temperatures Thursday night will stay primarily in the 40s.
Friday will begin with some cloud-filtered sunshine. Clouds will increase quickly during the morning as a cold front approaches from the west. As the front moves across lower Michigan, some showers will develop and we may even hear a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon. We'll take you through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR