Patchy Frost Possible Early Thursday Morning

Our Wednesday began with some clouds and wind as a cold front moved southward across the ABC12 viewing area. Behind the front, northeasterly winds stayed pretty frisky as our skies cleared. We even managed to get rid of a good bit of the smoke that has been dimming our sunshine lately. Overnight we'll expect mostly fair skies and chilly temperatures.
Thursday may begin with a little bit of frost in some areas, so take care of your plants if you tried to get a jumpstart on your garden. The day will be sun-filled, but winds will continue to blow in from Lake Huron for the day. The winds will hold our temperatures back a bit, with highs for the day ranging from the 50s lakeside, to the middle 60s.
Friday morning will be chilly too. Some patchy frost may again begin the day in some areas. After that, we will expect some nice warming to take place right on through the holiday weekend. Highs by Sunday will surround the 80-degree mark. Readings will be even warmer into next week. We'll let you know if any rain will accompany the warm-up on ABC12 News. - JR