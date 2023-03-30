Periods of Rain Through Friday

Thursday began on a frosty note with temperatures in the teens in many areas. Bright sunshine helped temperatures recover quickly, but, ultimately, readings fell short of the average, which is 49-degrees. Overnight, a blanket of clouds will keep temperatures from falling very far as some light rain and a few flakes drift across Mid-Michigan.
Friday will see widespread rainfall holding across the ABC12 viewing area. In fact, the rain will fall at a moderate pace early in the day. Despite the rain, southerly winds will drive temperatures to above-average levels for the day. Highs will range from the 40s northwest of the Bay, to around 60 across the southern parts of the area.
The storm system responsible for Friday's rain will move off to our east Saturday. As that happens, our winds will become quite strong and shift in from the north. Strongest gusts will likely top 40mph. The strong northerly wind will result in falling temperatures for the day. On ABC12 New we'll tell you if that cold wind will turn our drops, back to flakes. - JR