Pleasant Weather Expected for Wednesday

Temperatures Tuesday fell a little bit shy of average levels, but overall, it was a pretty nice day. The clouds that built up during the afternoon faded away as the day came to a close. Overnight, mostly fair skies will combine with light & variable winds to set the stage for below-average temperatures early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a dandy of a day. Temperatures will begin in the 50s but will recover very nicely courtesy of a good bit of sunshine. Sky conditions will range from sunny, to partly sunny with light & variable winds. Highs will make a move back into the 80s in most areas, but along the Lake Huron shoreline, temperatures will be cooler as an onshore breeze develops for the afternoon.
We will have quite a range in temperatures across the ABC12 viewing area Thursday. As a cold front moves across lower Michigan, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. Ahead of the rain, temps will move up to around 80 in the northern parts of the area, and into the upper 80s across the south. We'll be keeping an eye on the potential for some strong storms on ABC12 News. - JR