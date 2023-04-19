Pockets of Rain and a Few Rumbles will Continue

It was certainly nice to see some sunshine Wednesday, especially since we started the day on such a cold note. Temperatures began the day in the 20s, and ended up in the 50s with that sun. Overnight, lows will be in the 40s with overcast skies, and with areas of rain expected. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too.
With a warm front working across Mid-Michigan Thursday, I am expecting a wide range of temperatures for the afternoon. The southern parts of the area should manage to see readings move into the 70s. Moving northward, temperatures will get progressively cooler. For areas northwest of the Bay, highs may not even get to 60.
For the late-week period, temperatures will retreat as some showers continue across the ABC12 viewing area. The best chance of rain Friday will be early in the day. Saturday will be a cloudy day with scattered, generally light, showers expected. By Sunday, high temperatures will only be near 50. We'll let you know if there are any signs of a warm-up for next week on ABC12 News. - JR