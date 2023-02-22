 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, sleet and freezing rain will
continue into the evening. Significant icing is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...MIXED PRECIPITATION INTENSITY INCREASES DURING THE EVENING
TRAVEL PEAK...

WEATHER...

* A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain increases intensity
during late afternoon through evening. Temperatures remain at
or below freezing.

* From 4 PM to 8 PM, additional snow and sleet accumulation
around 1 inch occurs mainly toward the I-69 corridor.
Additional icing around a tenth inch is possible to the south
toward the northern and western Detroit suburbs.

* Visibility may be reduced below 1 mile at times in areas of
falling snow.

* Northeast winds occasionally gust up to 30 mph.

IMPACTS...

* Objects and elevated surfaces will be most prone to snow
accumulation and icing followed by untreated roadways and
walking surfaces.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;
Expect very difficult hazardous travel conditions.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Poor Travel Conditions Likely Overnight

JR's Wednesday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day Tonight & Thursday ***

A powerful winter storm grabbed control of our weather conditions Wednesday, and road conditions deteriorated quickly.  A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overspread Mid-Michigan, and it is all going to linger into Thursday.  Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.

The storm moving through the Great Lakes is a complex one, and parts of our area will have to deal with another part of the storm Thursday.  A second low pressure center will track a bit farther north, so accumulations of snow will continue for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area into Thursday afternoon.  The southern parts of the area will have a much quieter day.

Highest snow totals for the storm across the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will exceed 10 inches.  The southern parts will see only an inch or two, but it will also be accompanied by an inch or so of sleet (ice pellets) and light icing.  In between, many areas will see 6 inches or so, with lesser amounts of sleet and ice mixed in.  We'll keep those totals updated on ABC12 News.

We will have quite a range of temperatures Thursday afternoon.  Highs will only surround the 30-degree mark north of the Bay, while the southern parts of the area may see readings sneak into the 40s.  Friday will see the return of some sunshine, but it will be noticeably colder on northwest to westerly winds.   - JR

