 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will decrease in
intensity overnight. Temperatures will remain below freezing, so
untreated surfaces will remain icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

Light snow, sleet and freezing rain will decrease in coverage and
intensity during the overnight. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of an inch or two are still possible across the
Saginaw Valley and thumb regions. Temperatures will be in the 20s
overnight, so expect snow covered and icy roads.

Poor Travel Conditions will Persist

  • 0

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Day Tonight & Thursday ***

A powerful winter storm grabbed control of our weather conditions Wednesday, and road conditions deteriorated quickly. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overspread Mid-Michigan, and it is all going to linger into Thursday. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.

The storm moving through the Great Lakes is a complex one, and parts of our area will have to deal with another part of the storm Thursday. A second low pressure center will track a bit farther north, so accumulations of snow will continue for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area into Thursday afternoon. The southern parts of the area will have a much quieter day.

We will have quite a range of temperatures Thursday afternoon. Highs will only surround the 30-degree mark north of the Bay, while the southern parts of the area may see readings sneak into the 40s. Friday will see the return of some sunshine, but it will be noticeably colder on northwest to westerly winds.  We'll have a look at our weekend outlook on ABC12 News.  - JR

Recommended for you