Poor Travel Conditions will Persist

*** Alert Day Tonight & Thursday ***
A powerful winter storm grabbed control of our weather conditions Wednesday, and road conditions deteriorated quickly. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overspread Mid-Michigan, and it is all going to linger into Thursday. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.
The storm moving through the Great Lakes is a complex one, and parts of our area will have to deal with another part of the storm Thursday. A second low pressure center will track a bit farther north, so accumulations of snow will continue for the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area into Thursday afternoon. The southern parts of the area will have a much quieter day.
We will have quite a range of temperatures Thursday afternoon. Highs will only surround the 30-degree mark north of the Bay, while the southern parts of the area may see readings sneak into the 40s. Friday will see the return of some sunshine, but it will be noticeably colder on northwest to westerly winds. We'll have a look at our weekend outlook on ABC12 News. - JR