Poor Travel Conditions will Persist

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The precipitation will decrease in intensity overnight. Temperatures will remain below freezing, so untreated surfaces will remain icy. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&