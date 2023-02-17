Quick Warming for the Weekend

Friday morning's commute was a slow one as our latest wintry mess moved out of the state. Clean-up on the roads moved along swiftly as some bright sunshine helped move the salt and plow trucks along. Overnight, we will see lots of stars as winds shift in from the southwest, and as temperatures dip to surround the 20-degree mark early Saturday morning.
Southwesterly winds will hold for the entire weekend, so quick warming will be the trend. Saturday should turn out to be mostly sunny as the winds increase to around 15mph. Highs Saturday will be near 40, while Sunday's highs will move into the 40s. We will see more clouds to end the weekend, and we may even see a few flurries fly.
Our "normal" high temperature is now 33-degrees. I think we will spend most of next week above that number. It also looks like it could turn out to be an active weather week, during which we will have several chances to see some flakes and some drops fly. We'll be tracking it all for you on ABC12 News. - JR