 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Quiet Tonight ... Strong Storms Tomorrow

  • 0

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

*** Stormtracker12 Alert Day Wednesday for Severe Weather Potential ***

Smoke-filtered sunshine held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Despite that smokey haze, light breezes and temperatures in the 80s made for a nice summer day. Overnight, we'll expect partly cloudy, to mostly fair skies and a light southerly breeze. Lows early Wednesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 60s.

Wednesday will begin quietly, but it could become quite noisy during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will develop, and some could become severe. Gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and even isolated tornadoes will be possible. For that reason, Wednesday has been designated as a Stormtracker12 "Alert Day."

Heat and humidity will be sticking with us Thursday and Friday. Highs each day will surround the 90-degree mark. I think Thursday will be mostly dry, but we will likely have more showers and thunderstorms developing Friday.  On ABC12 News we'll tell you what Friday's storms will mean for our weekend's weather.   - JR

Recommended for you