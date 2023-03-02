 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be very heavy at times,
up to 1 to 2+ inches per hour, over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates will be possible Friday afternoon into
Friday evening and may impact the rush hour commute. Winds
gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility
with snowfall. Isolated power outages will be possible from the
cumulative impacts of accumulating heavy snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Quiet Tonight...Winter Storm Moves in Friday...

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

*** Alert Day Friday***

Mostly cloudy skies and a light wind in from the northeast, held temperatures in the 30s for much of the day Thursday.  Some breaks in the clouds are expected overnight, and lows early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s.

Some of us may see a hint of sunshine early Friday morning, and the morning drive will be just fine.  As we work our way toward midday, a winter storm will make a move toward lower Michigan from the south.  As the storm moves in, a heavy, wet snow will be likely, and some rapid accumulation of the snow will be possible.  Road conditions for the evening drive will be poor in many areas.

Right now, it looks like the bulk of the snow will fall from the Great Lakes Bay Region, southward through southeastern Michigan.  By early Saturday morning, we will be left with just some lingering flurries.  We still have plenty of time to update potential snow amounts on ABC12 News before the storm begins, but some spots may end up with 6-inches or more.

Behind the storm, the trend for Saturday afternoon will be for the clouds to break up a bit.  Sunday will be partly sunny at times as high temperatures sneak back through the lower 40s.  We may have another bit of a mess on our hands for Monday as another wintry mix looks to be headed our way for the start of the week.   - JR

