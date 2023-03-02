Quiet Tonight...Winter Storm Moves in Friday...

*** Alert Day Friday***
Mostly cloudy skies and a light wind in from the northeast, held temperatures in the 30s for much of the day Thursday. Some breaks in the clouds are expected overnight, and lows early Friday morning will range from the lower, to middle 20s.
Some of us may see a hint of sunshine early Friday morning, and the morning drive will be just fine. As we work our way toward midday, a winter storm will make a move toward lower Michigan from the south. As the storm moves in, a heavy, wet snow will be likely, and some rapid accumulation of the snow will be possible. Road conditions for the evening drive will be poor in many areas.
Right now, it looks like the bulk of the snow will fall from the Great Lakes Bay Region, southward through southeastern Michigan. By early Saturday morning, we will be left with just some lingering flurries. We still have plenty of time to update potential snow amounts on ABC12 News before the storm begins, but some spots may end up with 6-inches or more.
Behind the storm, the trend for Saturday afternoon will be for the clouds to break up a bit. Sunday will be partly sunny at times as high temperatures sneak back through the lower 40s. We may have another bit of a mess on our hands for Monday as another wintry mix looks to be headed our way for the start of the week. - JR